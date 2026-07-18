Saturday AM forecast: A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Capital area

A Heat Advisory is in effect today as dangerous heat settles across south Louisiana. While a few spotty storms are possible, especially over eastern areas, the bigger story will be heat index values climbing above 108 degrees.

Today and Tonight: A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM for the entire Capital area. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid, perhaps the upper 90s. When combined with high humidity, it'll feel like 108 to 112 degrees in many communities. Rain chances remain very limited across the Baton Rouge area, but a few isolated late-day thunderstorms could develop mainly along and east of Interstate 55.





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Up Next: Dangerous heat continues through at least Monday, with Heat Advisories likely each afternoon and the potential for even higher-level heat alerts by the middle of next week if heat index values exceed 113 degrees. High temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 90s with a few inland communities briefly touching 100 degrees. Rain chances slowly increase to around 20 to 30 percent through midweek as moisture from the eastern Gulf gradually spreads westward, but many locations will remain dry. Even where storms develop, they could become strong because of the intense heat and instability.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather over the eastern Gulf. Development remains unlikely in the short term, but the system now has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance over the next seven days as it slowly drifts northward. Regardless of development, the greatest impacts will remain across Florida, where heavy rainfall is expected through early next week. No direct tropical impacts are expected across south Louisiana.

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– Dave

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