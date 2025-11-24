Man arrested in shooting after fight at Capitol High School

BATON ROUGE — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly driving a teen to shoot up their classmate's house following a fight during the school day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a fight broke out at Capitol High School on Nov. 20.

WBRZ captured the scuffle in front of the school because our camera crews were in the area from a reported threat earlier in the day.

The video shows one student charging at another and swinging at them. The fight was quickly joined by others nearby and then broken up by deputies.

According to an arrest affidavit, once the fight was broken up, one of the students got into a white Honda Accord allegedly driven by 19-year-old Charles Mitchell. Law enforcement says they followed the other student home.

Documents say the student in Mitchell's car jumped out with a gun and, at the instruction of Mitchell, fired several shots at the other student and their parent. The parents' car was shot once, and detectives found shell casings at the home.

Mitchell and the student were arrested. Mitchell was booked for six charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

No more information was immediately available.