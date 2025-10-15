Man arrested in New Year's Day 2024 car crash death of Walker High senior pleads guilty

LIVINGSTON — A man arrested after a 2024 car crash that left a Walker High senior dead pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Wednesday.

Shawn Robertson Jr, who was arrested by Denham Springs Police in March 2024 on a second-offense DWI after the New Year's Day 2024 crash that killed Blakeleigh Weems near the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue in Walker, previously pleaded not guilty to the killing.

After the wreck, Robertson had a blood-alcohol content of .09, which is .01 over the legal limit to drive. He also tested positive for marijuana.

Robertson is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 5.