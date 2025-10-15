85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in New Year's Day 2024 car crash death of Walker High senior pleads guilty
LIVINGSTON — A man arrested after a 2024 car crash that left a Walker High senior dead pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Wednesday.
Shawn Robertson Jr, who was arrested by Denham Springs Police in March 2024 on a second-offense DWI after the New Year's Day 2024 crash that killed Blakeleigh Weems near the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue in Walker, previously pleaded not guilty to the killing.
After the wreck, Robertson had a blood-alcohol content of .09, which is .01 over the legal limit to drive. He also tested positive for marijuana.
Trending News
Robertson is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. James Parish pumpkin patch, fall festival in full swing
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Section of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ renamed in honor of law...
-
Residents worry second majority-Black La. congressional district could be lost in Supreme...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's annual Gala on the Bluff
Sports Video
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...
-
LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters...
-
Week 6 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW
-
LSU runs ball for 166 yards against South Carolina