Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Wendy's employee

Photo: WAPT

PEARL, Ms. - Police arrested a Wendy's employee in Mississippi for killing his coworker Thursday night.

According to WAPT, a fight between Edward DeLawrence McWilliams, 42, and Herbert Redmond, 25 turned deadly when Redmond was stabbed in the neck.

Redmond died on scene.

Officials found the knife used on Redmond, which belonged to McWilliams.

McWilliams is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center without bond. He previously served time for armed robbery and manslaughter.

The Marketing Director for the company that owns Wendy's in Pearl, said,

"We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of our restaurant team members. This was an isolated incident and we will continue to work with law enforcement on the investigation. The restaurant will be temporarily closed until further notice, we are offering grief counseling and bereavement leave to our employees."