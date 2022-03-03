73°
Man arrested in deadly shooting at hotel near Siegen Lane

2 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A suspect accused of killing a man at a hotel along Siegen Lane last month is now in custody.

James Douglas, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the Feb. 12 shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim, identified as 31-year-old Charlton Henry, was shot multiple times at the Super 8 on Rieger Road. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. 

