Man arrested in connection with fatal December shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
According to arrest records, deputies responded to East Glen Court on Dec. 9 after a man was found shot in the head near a shed he was allegedly living in.
After reviewing footage from a nearby crime camera in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, detectives noticed a person running from the backyard where the shed was located.
Witnesses stated that after hearing a gunshot, they were allegedly approached by 18-year-old Travis Turner, also known as "Dugga," carrying a gun.
Witnesses told detectives that Turner allegedly admitted to the shooting. According to arrest records, the witnesses were able to give detailed accounts of the murder despite not being at the scene of the crime.
Turner was arrested on Monday for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
