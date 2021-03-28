67°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in connection to the death of a 1 year old child
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect following the death of a one year old child.
Jonathan Dunn was arrested early Sunday morning for the death of Ja'Leah Fontenot. Officers responded to a medical call Saturday night just before 11 where the child was found.
Fontenot was found unresponsive with multiple bruises and a large burn on her leg. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Dunn was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Cruelty to a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7-year-old girl wounded; one man dead in shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Ochsner, Southern University team up for mass vaccination event
-
Minor wounded in N. Foster Drive shooting
-
FEMA offers funeral reimbursement in COVID-19 deaths
-
UPDATE: Testimony wraps for the day, LSU athletic director agrees to come...
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community