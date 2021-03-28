67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested in connection to the death of a 1 year old child

3 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, March 28 2021 Mar 28, 2021 March 28, 2021 10:17 AM March 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect following the death of a one year old child.

Jonathan Dunn was arrested early Sunday morning for the death of Ja'Leah Fontenot. Officers responded to a medical call Saturday night just before 11 where the child was found.

Fontenot was found unresponsive with multiple bruises and a large burn on her leg. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Dunn was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Cruelty to a juvenile.

