Man arrested for slew of drug charges after narcotics investigation
BERWICK - A man was arrested after a narcotics investigation in St. Mary Parish.
Law enforcement arrested Jordan Gant, 34, Thursday morning at the end of a narcotics investigation into his home, which is located in a drug-free zone.
Gant was found to be in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on drug charges as well as a previous warrant from the parish sheriff's office for criminal neglect of family.
