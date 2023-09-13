77°
Man arrested for setting fire at physical therapy clinic
BATON ROUGE - A man who was already in jail for arson was re-booked after being connected to a fire at a Baton Rouge physical therapy clinic.
According to the St. George Fire Department, Jonathon Jordan piled up combustible materials on the outside of Sage Outpatient Services back door on Aug. 16.
Fire investigators said Jordan threw lighter fluid on the pile and then set it on fire. Employees did not find the fire until the next morning. The arson caused more than $100K worth of damage to the clinic.
Jordan was already in jail for setting a trash fire behind the Hi-Nabor on Sept. 5. He now faces an additional count of simple arson.
