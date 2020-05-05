Man arrested for purchasing $17k worth of LSU football tickets with a stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Geismar man, accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase $17,000 worth of LSU football tickets.

Over the course of a month, David Trey Chambers allegedly bought 168 tickets as well as one campus parking pass. The Athletic Ticket Office says Chambers resold the tickets on StubHub for over $18,815.

The LSU Athletic Ticket Office received an email from American Express regarding a charge-back, and told authorities.

Chambers' criminal history revealed previous arrests and convictions for related crimes such as Identity Theft, Theft, and Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds.

Chambers was charged with Credit Card Fraud is expected to be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.