Man arrested for pulling gun at elementary school in St. Tammany
SLIDELL- A man is in jail following a road rage incident that occurred outside a school.
Tyronne Causey, 32, was arrested after he threatened another parent with a handgun while they were waiting to pick up students from Cypress Cove Elementary School Thursday afternoon. According to a release, Causey became irritated with the parent and brandished the gun.
Deputies were called and the school was briefly placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.
Causey is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
