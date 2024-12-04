Man arrested for murder while wearing ankle monitor officially charged

BATON ROUGE - A man who was jailed in August for a murder six months prior was formally charged Wednesday.

Tremayne "Meezy" Lindsey was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The charges are connected to a shooting Feb. 9 that left Tedrick Owens dead and another man hurt.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported that during the time of the shooting, Lindsey was on probation for attempted murder charges and wearing an ankle monitor. He was on and off of house arrest until his bond was revoked Feb. 28 because he was arrested with "Bleedas" gang members accused of holding ATM technicians at gunpoint and robbing the machines.

While Lindsey was in jail, officers booked him on the murder charges related to Owens' killing.