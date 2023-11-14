59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for fatal Geronimo Street shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday night for a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day along Geronimo Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 27-year-old Larry Pearl was arrested for killing 23-year-old Joseph Wilson around 5:15 a.m. on Geronimo Street near the Ken-Warren Playground.
Officers were alerted by shot spotters in the area. Wilson was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Pearl was arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Trending News
Officers said the motive for the murder is currently unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana public school scores: improvement from pre-pandemic levels, still work to be...
-
Lawmakers form Seafood Caucus to help Louisiana fishermen
-
Departing BRPD chief talks 'BRAVE Cave,' search for replacement at Press Club...
-
Death row inmate convicted of killing BR football legend's mother denied request...
-
Squatter calls police on property owner, bizarre situation continues