Man arrested for domestic disturbance, four dogs found dead in locked cage

ALBANY - A man was arrested Sunday after a domestic disturbance led to four dogs being shot while they were in locked cages.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ricky Tullos went to a residence in Addis and caused a domestic disturbance. Three people in the home left unharmed.

Deputies said four dogs were found dead in locked cages with shell casings lying nearby.

Tullos was booked for one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of false imprisonment, four counts of illegal use of weapons, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of resisting with force or violence causing minor injuries, possession of schedule II drugs and arson.

The sheriff's office did not clarify why the arson charge was added.