Man arrested for connection in 2017 burglary

18 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 June 05, 2019 10:01 AM June 05, 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a 2017 residential burglary.

The incident happened on September 12, 2017, at a home near Labadieville in Assumption Parish. Authorities say a large screen television was stolen.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and seized scientific evidence from the scene. Based on the information gathered, detectives issued warrants for Charles Gros and Brandon Punch.

Gros was previously arrested on the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He posted bond on May 11, 2018.

Punch was arrested Tuesday in Terrebonne Parish. He was transported to Assumption Parish and booked on one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

