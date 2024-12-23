53°
Man arrested for allegedly shooting dating partner Monday

1 hour 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 8:32 PM December 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his dating partner. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Fondell Joshua shot his dating partner early Monday morning. 

Deputies said the victim is recovering at a hospital. Joshua was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm. 

