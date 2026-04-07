Baton Rouge firefighters put out house fire along Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE — A home on Sherwood Street caught fire Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

BRFD units responded to the fire around 6:36 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. All occupants of the home were safe outside, BRFD added.

By 6:44 a.m., the fire was out.

Damage was contained to the area where the fire started, and investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue near a utility room.