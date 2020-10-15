Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Massachusetts Gov.'s house

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

According to court documents, a 59-year-old man is accused of breaking into the Governor of Massachusetts home with the intent to commit a misdemeanor, CNN reports.

Arrest documents say Lane Forman pulled into the Gov. Charlie Baker's driveway on October 7 and used an unlocked exterior door to enter Baker's home.

Forman then allegedly left "a yellow manila envelope on the interior floor of the residence."

The envelope, addressed to Baker, contained a letter written to the governor along with other documents.

At the time, the First Lady and daughter were at home, the affidavit said.

Apparently, shortly after this, Forman was approached by an officer and asked why he was at Baker's residence and Forman allegedly cursed at the officer and said, "Charlie told me to drop this off," in reference to the envelope before leaving the driveway.

Forman was arrested on October 9, according to an arrest report.

"There's much more to be discovered here information-wise about, about this entire incident, but all I can say is ... it's very hard for me to envision this being, what they're alleging, being an actual crime," Forman's court-appointed attorney Stephen Reardon told CNN.

The attorney said he has not yet seen copies of the photos of the envelope and its contents, CNN reports; the court automatically entered a plea of not guilty.

During a Wednesday news conference, the Governor assured the public that the incident did not cause any lasting injury, saying, "Everybody's safe. That's the only thing that really matters and that's all I'm gonna say about it."

Reardon emphasized that Forman was not accused of engaging in violent behavior during the alleged incident.

"Bear in mind there's no allegation of violence here whatsoever. Nothing, and nothing that even suggests that, and I would say that that is significant," he said.

As of Wednesday, Forman remained behind bars.