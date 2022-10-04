63°
Man arrested after toddler shot himself in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon

1 day 5 hours 36 minutes ago Sunday, October 02 2022 Oct 2, 2022 October 02, 2022 8:34 PM October 02, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
NEW ORLEANS - A toddler shot himself near an AutoZone in New Orleans and was rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon. 

According to WWL-TV, a 4-year-old boy was shot near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m. The boy reportedly shot himself after getting hold of a gun. 

Lindell Mays, 25, was arrested following the shooting, but the New Orleans Police Department has not released Mays' connection to the toddler.  

Police say the boy is in stable condition.

