Man arrested after toddler shot himself in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon

Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler shot himself near an AutoZone in New Orleans and was rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to WWL-TV, a 4-year-old boy was shot near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m. The boy reportedly shot himself after getting hold of a gun.

Lindell Mays, 25, was arrested following the shooting, but the New Orleans Police Department has not released Mays' connection to the toddler.

Police say the boy is in stable condition.