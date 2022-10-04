63°
Man arrested after toddler shot himself in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - A toddler shot himself near an AutoZone in New Orleans and was rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon.
According to WWL-TV, a 4-year-old boy was shot near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m. The boy reportedly shot himself after getting hold of a gun.
Lindell Mays, 25, was arrested following the shooting, but the New Orleans Police Department has not released Mays' connection to the toddler.
Police say the boy is in stable condition.
