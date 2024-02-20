40°
Man arrested after terrorizing Twin Peaks
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he repeatedly yelled at patrons and employees at the Siegen Lane Twin Peaks Restaurant Saturday morning.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office, 57-year-old James Dantoni threatened to "blow up the restaurant," according to arrest records.
EBRSO say Dantoni was asked to leave several times and was already banned from the property.
Once arrested, Dantoni shouted an expletive at the officer and denied threatening the restaurant, instead saying he told the Twin Peaks' manager "I would cut his heart out if he touched me."
Dantoni was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for terrorizing and simple assault.
