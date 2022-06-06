91°
Man arrested after shooting at party left 5 hurt in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after a fight at a party turned into gunfire that left five people hurt.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened May 13 at an unnamed venue in Napoleonville. According to the sheriff's office, several people got into a fight at a "large event" which led to shots being fired.
Investigators found shell casings inside the building and later identified Jakeem Ramon Coler, 19, as the suspected shooter. He was arrested Friday night in Thibodaux.
Coler was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon and cruelty to juveniles.
He is being held without bond at the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
