Connecticut health officials warn parents about diphenhydramine risks after three child deaths

HARTFORD — Three children in Connecticut have died from apparent diphenhydramine overdose in the last two months, according to the state's Office of the Child Advocate.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health, working with the OCA, sent a message to treatment providers about the risks of diphenhydramine and the importance of discussing safe storage with parents and caregivers.

OCA said it cannot confirm whether the deaths are connected to a TikTok challenge. What matters most, according to OCA, is that providers and parents know adolescents may misuse the medication.

The state is urging parents to store all medications safely and make sure they are not easily accessible to children. That includes both prescription and non-prescription medications.

OCA also noted that every day in Connecticut, 17 children go to emergency departments for self-harm or suicidal ideation.