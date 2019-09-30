Man arrested after pointing rifle at deputy, jumping into river following cross-parish chase

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies took a 22-year-old into custody after he ended a pursuit through multiple parishes by jumping off a bridge.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Guthrie Ebey of Gonzales was arrested Sunday on multiple charges.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a stretch of Highway 22 in Ascension after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically. When they caught up with that car, Ebey allegedly pointed a rifle out the window in the direction of a deputy. He then took off with deputies in pursuit.

According to deputies, Ebey finally came to a stop at a bridge along Highway 22 in Livingston Parish. He then pointed his gun at deputies again before jumping over the bridge railing into the Amite River.

Ebey then swam to someone kayaking in the river and clung to the tiny vessel until deputies were able to rescue and arrest him. Diver with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office went into the water to retrieve the rifle.

Ebey was arrested and charged with reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, no registration on vehicle, no liability insurance, obstruction of justice/aggravated assault, no driver’s license, two counts running stop signs, general speed law, aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting an officer, theft, and trespassing.

More charges may be pending.