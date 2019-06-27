Man arrested after multiple fires reported around Van Gogh Ave.

76°
Thursday, June 27 2019
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after multiple fires were reported Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, firefighters were called to a structure fire around 1:30 p.m. on Van Gogh Ave. near N. Carrollton Ave. After conducting their investigation, authorities determined the cause of the fire was arson.

The fire was set to the north side of the building with an open flame source. Officials say three more fires were discovered in the area after the initial report.

Through eyewitnesses’ statements and security camera footage, authorities were able to identify Edward Butler Jr. as a suspect. While taking him into custody, officials say Butler had a lighter, matches and the same napkins seen in the security footage used by the arsonist.

Butler is accused of causing approximately $40,000 in damages. He was arrested and charged with arson.

