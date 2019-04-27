80°
Man arrested after allegedly raping 12-year-old

4 hours 20 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 April 27, 2019 12:44 PM April 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE- A man is in police custody after allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to police reports, the victim was 12 years old at the time of the incident. Authorities identified the suspect as 45-year-old Marlon Davis.

In December of 2018, the victim was at Davis's house when he allegedly had sex with her. 

Davis confessed to the crime to police. He's booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree rape charges. 

