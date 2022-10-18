60°
Man arrested after accidental shooting hurts 5-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when she was hurt in an accidental shooting.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue. Police arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
Police say the girl is expected to make a full recovery.
