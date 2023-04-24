Man allegedly watched former neighbors through their window, booked on peeping Tom charge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly looking into his former neighbor's bedroom window late at night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Robert "Robby" Durham was caught looking into a couple's bedroom window without their knowledge or consent.

Deputies say that the couple was in their master bedroom on April 18. Shortly before 11 p.m., one of the victims stood up to go into the master bathroom and noticed a flash go off near the window, where his wife was. He told deputies that the blinds were open, which is rare.

He said that he had an "uneasy feeling" and though he saw something move outside, so he ran out the door and toward the bedroom window.

The man found Robby Durham in the alley near the home. He told deputies that Durham was rushing away and trying to avoid him. The victim asked Durham why he was near the home and Durham said he was looking for a dog that he hit with his car. The victim said Durham then got in his car and rushed off.

Afterward, a neighbor with a camera pulled footage that showed Durham getting out of his car and going to an alley that led to the victim's home. Durham was allegedly at the home for 46 minutes before being chased away by the victim.

Deputies said there was no dogs on the video.

The man told deputies that he knew Durham and they were former neighbors 10 years prior.

Durham, who owns Durham Real Estate, was arrested on one count of Peeping Tom.