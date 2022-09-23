Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police.

Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.

Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident around midnight at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex, located on West McKinley Street just off Nicholson Drive.

Investigators believe Williams was at the complex visiting a woman when Allen reportedly forced his way into the apartment with a gun. He then shot Williams multiple times before running away.

Williams died at the scene.

Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of a weapon.