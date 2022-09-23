Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police.
Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.
Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident around midnight at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex, located on West McKinley Street just off Nicholson Drive.
Investigators believe Williams was at the complex visiting a woman when Allen reportedly forced his way into the apartment with a gun. He then shot Williams multiple times before running away.
Williams died at the scene.
Trending News
Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD to crack down on crime, increase police patrol in the wake...
-
Reward skyrockets past $37K for information on LSU student's killer
-
More erosion problems for people living on Jones Creek Road; fix isn't...
-
Frustrated police dispel 'hideous' rumors surrounding Allie Rice murder investigation
-
City leaders admit 8 different gangs wreaking havoc across Baton Rouge