Man accused of swapping price tags at Watson self-checkout arrested for theft

WATSON - A man accused of swapping price tags at the Watson Walmart's self-checkout was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ryan Meador of Central was palming price tags of inexpensive items, like Great Value pasta, while appearing to ring up the stolen items. LPSO said he stole more than $2,300 worth of sports cards from July 15 to July 25.

He was arrested on four misdemeanor theft charges, which officials say aggregate to one felony theft charge.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff's office is still investigating, and he could be facing charges in other places.