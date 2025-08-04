80°
Man accused of swapping price tags at Watson self-checkout arrested for theft

2 hours 30 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025 Aug 4, 2025 August 04, 2025 8:08 PM August 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WATSON - A man accused of swapping price tags at the Watson Walmart's self-checkout was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ryan Meador of Central was palming price tags of inexpensive items, like Great Value pasta, while appearing to ring up the stolen items. LPSO said he stole more than $2,300 worth of sports cards from July 15 to July 25. 

He was arrested on four misdemeanor theft charges, which officials say aggregate to one felony theft charge. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff's office is still investigating, and he could be facing charges in other places. 

