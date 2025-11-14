Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stabbing woman to death before setting himself on fire dies
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death before setting himself on fire early Thursday morning died as a result of his injuries, officials said.
BRPD said Steven Heinrich Jr. fatally stabbed 23-year-old Stasy Charles at the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway before getting in a vehicle, causing a head-on collision and lighting himself on fire after that crash. Police confirmed he died as a result of those injuries on Friday.
BRPD also said that on Nov. 5, Charles contacted police about a battery that resulted in Heinrich's arrest. He posted a $2,500 bail for battery of a dating partner and was served with a protective order within 24 hours of arrest.
Police say he also had six out-of-state protective orders from various women.
