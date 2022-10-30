72°
Man accused of sexually harassing 10-year-old, attacking her mother when confronted

2 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, October 30 2022 Oct 30, 2022 October 30, 2022 2:12 PM October 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly attacking a woman when she confronted him about making sexual advances toward her 10-year-old daughter.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the incident shortly after 5 a.m. The woman told officers that Isiah Glasper, 72, physically assaulted her when she confronted him about harassing her daughter.

The girl told police Glasper made a sexual advance, and he got upset when she told him "no."

Glasper was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.

