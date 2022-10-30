Man accused of sexually harassing 10-year-old, attacking her mother when confronted

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly attacking a woman when she confronted him about making sexual advances toward her 10-year-old daughter.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the incident shortly after 5 a.m. The woman told officers that Isiah Glasper, 72, physically assaulted her when she confronted him about harassing her daughter.

The girl told police Glasper made a sexual advance, and he got upset when she told him "no."

Glasper was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.