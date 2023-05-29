72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of sexually abusing girl for number of years
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly abused a girl multiple times.
On August 9, the victim said she had been sexually abused by the suspect starting in 2009 and ending in 2013. At the time the abuse started, the victim was six.
The suspect was identified as Cevedeo Gomez. According to the arrest report, all of the incidents of abuse happened at an apartment on East Walker Court.
The report describes at least three separate sexual abuse incidents. During one of the encounters, Gomez was sitting on the couch with the girl when he allegedly grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.
Trending News
Gomez was charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beloved snowball stand in Central back open for summer in new location
-
Wreath-laying ceremony, boat blessing in Pointe Coupee honors fallen heroes
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
95 La. churches cut ties with their denomination over ideology disagreements
-
EBR deputies seize pound of fentanyl, guns & cash in series of...
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams