Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Police accused a registered sex offender of raping a woman at gunpoint recently in Baton Rouge.

Officers charged 23-year-old Lilforest King with aggravated rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said on Sept. 29 King went up to a woman who was on the phone outside an apartment complex and threatened her with a gun, telling her to get off the phone. Police said King, who was wearing all black and a ski mask, made the woman leave the complex and cross the street to a nearby unlit park. Police said King made the woman unlock her phone, and then forced her to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint.

Crime scene investigators said they were able to collect evidence which provided a DNA sample matching King's, which was on file from a pervious offense. Police got a warrant for King's arrest and said they found him sleeping at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue. Investigators said they also found a gun under the mattress King was sleeping on, which was listed as stolen.

BRPD said King was convicted in February 2015 of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and required to register as a sex offender, and that he wasn't in compliance with registration laws when he was arrested.

Police booked King into the parish jail, where he was given a $250,000 bond.