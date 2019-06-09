80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Sunday, June 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in her own home.

Authorities were called to a local hospital Saturday at 1 a.m. to investigate. There, detectives learned that 54-year-old Reinaldo Gonzales allegedly raped the 13-year-old victim.

The victim told police the incident happened May 16th. Gonzales reportedly entered her home uninvited, came into her room and raped her.

Gonzales was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree rape.

