Man accused of preying on young girls at bus stops tied to unsolved kidnapping attempt from last year

BATON ROUGE - A hooded sweatshirt helped police link one man to at least three separate attacks where he allegedly tried to grab young girls who were a waiting for a school bus, including one encounter that went unsolved for nearly a year.

Hunter Tally, 26, was arrested Tuesday and booked on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile for the recent encounters, which happened in back-to-back days last week. In both of run-ins, the victims told police that Tally drove up to them as they were waiting for a ride to school and pulled out a gun.

In one of the attacks, Tally allegedly forced a 13-year-old girl to approach his truck and then groped the child before driving away.

New arrest documents filed two days after Tally's arrest then linked him to another disturbing encounter in October 2021 involving a 15-year-old girl. Officers wrote that the victim's family contacted BRPD after seeing reports on Tally's arrest, claiming he was also responsible for the 2021 kidnapping attempt.

Once again, that victim told police she was waiting for her school bus when she noticed Tally's car circling her neighborhood along Plank Road. The arrest warrant went on to say Tally eventually stopped in front of the girl and shouted "give me your a**."

When the girl refused to come over to his vehicle, she said Tally got out of the car and pulled a gun on her. He then reportedly opened the rear door of the car, exposing his backseat which was lined with blue towels.

A neighbor who was feeding his dog nearby saw the encounter, and Tally drove off when the dog began running toward him.

Police were unable to identify a suspect in that attack for nearly a year. After Tally's arrest this week, police said they were able to link him to the previous crime in part because he wore the same LSU hoodie during all three attacks.

Tally is now facing an additional charge of attempted kidnapping and another count of indecent behavior with a juvenile for the 2021 encounter.