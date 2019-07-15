80°
Man accused of looting grocery store during weekend storm
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of looting an area store over the weekend.
At approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday officers were called to Downtown Grocery on N. 3rd Street after patrons called and said a small window had been damaged. After checking the business, authorities discovered it was unoccupied at the time.
Later in the day, at approximately 10:15 a.m. authorities noticed movement inside the business. While inside, authorities found Kelly Robinson hiding behind an aisle.
According to the arrest report, Robinson was the one who damaged the window previously. While being taken into custody authorities found he was in possession of liquor, cigarettes, and several bags of peanuts.
Robinson was arrested and charged with looting.
