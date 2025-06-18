Man accused of intentionally driving truck into BRPD officer denied bond; judge orders psych evaluation

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge judge denied a man bond Wednesday afternoon after he was accused of intentionally driving into a BRPD motorcycle officer.

Gad Black, 41, will now be held without bond for attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and resisting a police officer charges.

Black allegedly struck Sgt. Caleb Eisworth along Joor Road on Monday, critically injuring the officer. Arrest records indicate that Black had a "deep-rooted hatred" of law enforcement.

The judge also said that Black must undergo a psychological evaluation due to a history of mental illness, and sign a protective order of no contact with Eisworth and his family. State prosecutors are also pushing for a sanity hearing.

Early on Wednesday, Black's family extended their condolences to Eisworth and his loved ones.

"What happened on Monday morning does not reflect the person we know and love," their statement read.

Black was originally scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed after he "acted out" via Zoom.

Before being arrested on Monday, Black posted multiple public social media posts referencing the crash.

"Rodney Hinton I'm Rite Dere Witcha Homie," he posted, referencing a May 2025 Ohio incident where a law enforcement officer was intentionally struck and killed. He followed this with a post referencing the Joor Road crash, saying "Check Him Out On Joor Rd. Stretched One."

Black was also arrested for deliberately hitting police and other vehicles in 2014 while a 9-year-old was in the car. He pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer and completed probation in 2019, court records indicate.

Black's girlfriend Asia Raby was also arrested in connection to Eisworth's injuries. Her bond was set at $15,000 with GPS ankle monitoring and a protective order.

Black is due back in court on Sept. 3.