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BRPD encourages safe cycling during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
BATON ROUGE - More than 780 motorcycle fatalities have been recorded in Louisiana over the last 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
May is recognized as National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Earlier this month, someone was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash.
Abigail Whitam from 2une In joined the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday to talk about motorcycle safety.
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Before every ride, riders are encouraged to wear protective clothing, including a DOT-compliant helmet, a full-coverage jacket, full-fingered gloves, riding pants and riding boots.
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