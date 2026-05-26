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West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff warns of phone scam asking for bail

1 hour 10 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 3:26 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scammers calling families and pretending to be law enforcement or bail bondsmen to demand money for a loved one's release.

According to the sheriff's office, their personnel will never call requesting money for bond, ankle monitors or release fees.

The sheriff's office also says legitimate bond agencies will not demand payment through Cash App, Zelle, PayPal, Green Dot cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or similar payment methods.

Scammers may use local phone numbers, names or addresses to appear legitimate, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents who receive one of these calls are advised to hang up immediately and not send money or provide personal information.

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They should also verify the arrest and bond information directly with the jail and confirm they are dealing with a licensed bonding agency before making any payment.

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