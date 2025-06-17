EBRSO: Man accused of trying to kill BRPD officer on Joor Road had 'deep-rooted hatred' for cops

BATON ROUGE — One of two suspects arrested after a crash hospitalized a Baton Rouge motorcycle officer had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel," arrest records indicated.

Gad Black, 41, was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Caleb Eisworth with his pickup truck while the officer drove along Joor Road earlier that day.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office wrote in an affidavit that Black then drove away, leaving Eisworth, a 23-year BRPD veteran, in critical condition. As of Tuesday morning, he is still in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement.

Within an hour and a half, Black was detained by deputies after being tased near Academy Sports and Outdoors along Airline Highway. He was booked on attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and resisting an officer charges.

Before his arrest, Black posted multiple public social media posts referencing the crash.

"Rodney Hinton I'm Rite Dere Witcha Homie," he posted, referencing a May 2025 Ohio incident where a law enforcement officer was intentionally struck and killed.

He followed this with a post referencing the Joor Road crash, saying "Check Him Out On Joor Rd. Stretched One."

Black was also arrested for deliberately hitting police and other vehicles in 2014 while a 9-year-old was in the car. He pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer and completed probation in 2019, court records indicate.

Shortly after the Monday crash, 911 dispatchers received a call from 40-year-old Asia Raby, Black's girlfriend. She said that she was near the crash scene and thought an officer was hit or killed.

"Yes that was my brother. He is having a mental breakdown," Raby said after being told that deputies were responding to a crash in the area.

In their report, deputies said that Raby met up with him shortly after this and took the truck to her home. When deputies told Raby that the truck was involved in the crash and asked her to tell them where Black was, she refused and disconnected the call.

Records indicated that Black's truck was later found at Raby's home with damage to its front bumper and undercarriage consistent with the crash involving Eisworth's bike.

Deputies later arrested Raby at her home on accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges.