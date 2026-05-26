Woman dies in hospital after falling from balcony along Ben Hur Road, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A woman died after falling from a balcony along Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge Police said.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Taylor Ganey, fell from the balcony around 8 p.m. on Monday. Ganey was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said the cause and manner of Ganey's death are currently under investigation.