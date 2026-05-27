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BRPD searching for man who stole another person's wallet outside Harry Drive market
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a person outside a Harry Drive market earlier this month.
Police said that the robbery happened on May 10 outside a store near the corner of Harry and Executive Park Avenue. The suspect allegedly asked a person if he could spare a few dollars to buy something at the store. As the person took out their wallet, the suspect grabbed it and ran away, police said.
No one was hurt, police noted.
WBRZ reported another robbery, this one turning violent, that happened in the same 6400 block of Harry Drive on May 2.
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