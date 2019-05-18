Man accused of imprisoning woman after refusing sexual favors

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a man in wheelchair for holding a woman hostage after he was unable to have sex with her.



Authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4243 Florida Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Once they arrived at the scene they found Daniel Anderson seated in a wheelchair outside an apartment door. Police advised Anderson to leave but he refused.

Police report Anderson had one hammer under his left thigh and another hammer under his right armpit. Anderson told authorities he was making sure the victim did not leave her room.

The victim told police Anderson followed her home offering her money for sexual favors. He then said Anderson noticed where she was staying and attempted to contact her she then fled to her room and locked the door.

Police report Anderson then beat on her door with a green blunt object in his hand. The victim feared Anderson would harm her so she did not leave the room.

Anderson was later arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in false imprisonment and soliciting for prostitution.

Anderson admitted he attempted to have sex with the victim but was unable to so the victim took his money and left.