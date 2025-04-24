Man accused of hurting infant

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of breaking a baby's leg Tuesday has been arrested.

Marcus Washington, 30, was booked Thursday with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police began questioning Washington on Tuesday when the infant was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, Washington cared for the baby while the child's mother was working. The mother noticed the baby's leg injury and left for the hospital right away. Hospital staff confirmed the baby's thigh bone and said it appeared to have been inflicted deliberately, the affidavit said..

Washington told police the baby laid in a bed for the entire time he babysat. The affidavit said his account of the baby's care changed several times and didn't match what the baby's mother said.

The mother told investigators she had noticed some bruises on the child a few days before and was concerned about her care.