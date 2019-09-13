Man accused of harassing victim, threatening to burn home

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of harassing a woman.

Thursday officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Tuscarora Street in reference to a disturbance. At the scene a female victim told police the suspect had left the scene when he saw authorities arrive.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Terrance Morrison.

According to the arrest report, Morrison kept showing up at the woman's home uninvited. He is also accused of sending her threatening text messages.

The victim told Morrison to stop contacting her, but he refused to do so. Police reviewed the text message conversations between the two.

In some messages Morrison showed affection. Authorities say in other messages, he threatened to harm her, members of her family, and burn down the victim's home.

Morrison was arrested and charged with cyberstalking and arson/communicating false information.