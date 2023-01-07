Man accused of dousing woman with harsh chemicals, trying to suffocate her with a mattress

CENTRAL - A woman was covered in chemical burns and bruises after a man allegedly attacked her over the course of two days in a Central home.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened at a home on Denham Road, not far from Joor Road, in Central from around 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

From a hospital emergency room, the victim told deputies that she was in a verbal argument with Christopher Wheat, 37, that eventually became physical. Their juvenile son was in the house for the duration of the battery.

Wheat allegedly hit the woman and beat her with his hands before choking her until she couldn't breathe. He then attempted to make her drink ZEP, a chemical cleaning product, and tried to pour the liquid down her throat, deputies say.

When he was unsuccessful, Wheat doused the victim in the harsh chemicals, causing chemical burns to her face and body, according to the sheriff's office.

According to arrest documents, Wheat also tried to suffocate her with a mattress and threatened to kill her.

Wheat reportedly has a history of domestic abuse charges involving the woman dating as far back as 2014. At the time of the attack, she had an active restraining order against him.

Wheat was arrested and booked Saturday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.