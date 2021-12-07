Man accused of attempting to rob 80-year-old at L'Auberge Casino

Jakyre Foreman

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a November 22 attempted robbery at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), an 80-year-old man was leaving the casino on a Monday night around 8 p.m. when he made his way into the vestibule area and felt someone tugging on one of his back pockets.

He claims that when he turned around, a man identified as 29-year-old Jakyre Foreman was trying to take his wallet.

The two fought, and Foreman allegedly ended up running away without the victim's wallet.

But the victim, suffering from a heart condition, was so upset by the incident that he began to have chest pains.

It was only after attending to his health concerns and taking the necessary medication that the victim was able to report the incident to the authorities.

After speaking with him, investigators used eyewitness accounts and security footage from the casino to identify and apprehend Foreman.

As of Tuesday morning, Foreman is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of attempted robbery and a charge of battery of persons with infirmities.