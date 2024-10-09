88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers

6 hours 43 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 10:53 AM October 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of attempted murder was apprehended after fleeing from officers Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department took Christopher Cooper, 34, into custody at the corner of Gayosa and North 19th streets.

Cooper is allegedly tied to an attempted murder investigation from May 30. He was a suspect in a shooting that happened on North Acadian Thruway. Paperwork alleges Cooper was involved in an argument with another man there, which escalated into a larger-scale fight and eventually a shooting.

Trending News

Arrest documents showed he was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days