Police searching for man suspected of shooting on North Acadian Thruway

By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE —Baton Rouge Police's Violent Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in a May shooting on North Acadian Thruway.

BRPD detectives are attempting to identify the suspect in the May 30 shooting in the 2200 block of North Acadian, who was seen on security footage.

Anyone who can help identify this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

