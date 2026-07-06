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Man accused of Addis 7-year-old's murder surrenders to authorities
ADDIS — A 33-year-old man accused of the murder of 7-year-old Paris Williams in Addis on Monday turned himself in to authorities in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Early Monday afternoon, Christopher Butler turned himself over to authorities. He was wanted on two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, as well as one count of second-degree murder.
Williams was found unresponsive at a home along La. 1 South on Wednesday. She was taken to the hospital and later died, with officials saying her death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries following a physical altercation.
On Friday, Williams' mother, 30-year-old Breyonne Dorsey, was booked for two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, one count of second-degree murder, one count of principal and one count of obstruction of justice.
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